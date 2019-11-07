Petersen Shines in Net, as Ontario Blanks Colorado, 4-0

LOVELAND, CO. - Ontario Reign goaltender Cal Petersen made 23 saves on 23 shots to claim his second shutout of the season, as the Reign topped the Colorado Eagles, 4-0 on Wednesday. Reign forward Martin Frk netted a pair of goals, while fellow forward Matt Luff notched two assists in the winning effort. Colorado was held 0-for-4 on the power play and limited to a season-low 23 shots on net.

Ontario would take advantage of a power play to stake the game's first lead, as Frk would field a cross-slot pass and wire a one-timer past Eagles goalie Adam Werner to put the Reign on top, 1-0 at the 9:12 mark of the first period.

Colorado would earn 1:13 on a 5-on-3 in the opening frame, but some stellar saves from Pedersen would keep the Eagles out of the back of the net and send the Reign to the first intermission with a 1-0 edge.

Ontario would limit Colorado to just five shots in the second period, while also killing off a full, two-minute 5-on-3 power play for the Eagles. The Reign would be rewarded for their efforts when defenseman Austin Strand picked up a rebound at the bottom of the right-wing circle and snapped the puck home to extend Ontario's advantage to 2-0 at the 13:04 mark of the second stanza.

Still trailing by a pair after 40 minutes, Colorado's deficit would grow wider in the third period, as forward Lance Bouma would bash a loose puck on top of the crease past Werner to stretch the Reign's lead to 3-0 at the 15:57 mark of the final frame.

The Eagles would pull Werner in favor of the extra attacker in the final minutes of the contest, but it would be Frk who would capitalize with an empty-netter with just 52 seconds remaining in regulation.

