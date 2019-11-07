Jets Recall Joona Luoto from Manitoba

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have recalled forward Joona Luoto from the Manitoba Moose. The Jets also announced that they have placed forward Bryan Little on injured reserve.

Luoto, 22, has three assists and nine penalty minutes in nine games for the Moose this season. The native of Tampere, Finland is playing his first season in North America after signing a three-year deal with the Jets in June. Luoto spent the last three seasons with Tappara in Liiga and is coming off consecutive seasons with eight goals and eight assists.

Joona Luoto

Left Wing

Born Sep 26 1997 -- Tampere, Finland

Height 6.04 -- Weight 201 -- Shoots L

SeasonTeamLgeGPGAPtsPIM+/-GPGAPtsPIM

2016-17 LeKi Lempaala Mestis 24 5 3 8 65 -6

2016-17 Tappara Tampere SM-liiga 24 5 1 6 6 3 10 1 0 1 4

2017-18 Tappara Tampere SM-liiga 47 8 8 16 14 5 13 0 2 2 2

2018-19 Tappara Tampere SM-liiga 58 8 8 16 32 6 11 2 2 4 0

2019-20 Manitoba Moose AHL 9 0 3 3 9 -3

