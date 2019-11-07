Goaltender Adam Werner Earns NHL Call-Up

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that goaltender Adam Werner has been recalled by the Avalanche. Werner has posted a record of 5-4-0 to go along with a 2.88 goals-against average, a .908 save-percentage and one shutout. In a separate transaction, the Eagles have recalled goalie Mason McDonald from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies.

McDonald is 0-2-3 this season with the Grizzlies, having notched a 3.52 GAA and a .882 save-percentage. The 23 year-old was the first goalie selected in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft when he was taken by the Calgary Flames in the second round and #34 overall. McDonald has played in five AHL games with the Stockton Heat, posting a record of 3-1-0 with a with a 3.97 GAA and a .861 save-percentage. In addition, the 6-foot-4, 200-pound netminder went 47-33-7 in three seasons in the ECHL with the Adirondack Thunder and Kansas City Mavericks. During that time, he registered a 2.77 GAA and a .905 save -percentage.

Colorado returns to action when the Eagles travel to Cedar Park, Texas to take on the Texas Stars on Saturday, November 9th at 6:00pm MT at the H-E-B Center.

