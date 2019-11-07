Condors Start Weekend with $2 Beers and $1 Hot Dogs Friday

November 7, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors host the San Diego Gulls on $2 Beer & $1 Hot Dog Night at 7 p.m. Great seats start at $12 ($13 day of game) and are available online at AXS.com, at the Mechanics Bank Arena Box Office which opens at 10 a.m. or by calling 324-PUCK (7825).

PROMOTION DETAILS: Enjoy $2 Temblor Brewing Company Kern County Premium Lager and Streets of Bakersfield IPA through the end of the first intermission. Hot dogs are just $1 presented by La Caliente 96.9 FM and Temblor Brewing Company.

Please allow extra time for arrival as Mechanics Bank Arena has installed metal detectors at all entrances. Doors open at 6 p.m. (5:45 p.m. for Condors365 Members)

FRIDAY

The Bakersfield Condors and San Diego Gulls open the weekend in the second of eight matchups on the season. Bakersfield won the first back on Opening Night, Oct. 4, 2-1 at home.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

The Condors began November with a weekend road sweep in Ontario to even their record back to .500. On Saturday, LW Tyler Benson scored twice and G Stuart Skinner stopped a season-high 42 shots.

San Diego picked up their first wins of the season at home last weekend with a sweep of Colorado. C Justin Kloos had three assists on Saturday with RW Daniel Sprong and D Brendan Guhle (1g-1a) each notching multi-point nights.

HOME COOKIN'

The Condors will look to right the ship at home this weekend. Four of the team's five wins have come on the road and the team has scored 11 goals in five home games. Last season the Condors went 21-10-3 (.662) and averaged 3.74 goals per contest.

POWERING UP

Bakersfield's power play scored twice on Saturday in Ontario. It was the second multi-goal game on the power play this season.

SHOOT?

Through 11 games, the Condors are 0-5-1 when they outshoot opponents. On the flip side, the team is 4-0-0 when they are outshot and 1-0 when shots are even.

ROSTER MOVES

Already this season, Bakersfield has used 30 players, including three goaltenders. In 2018-19, the team used 36 players total in the regular season.

CONDORS NOTES

LW Tyler Benson notched the first multi-goal game of his career on Saturday... D Evan Bouchard has three points (1g-2a) in his last two games and is third among all AHL d-men with three goals on the season... The Condors have outscored the opposition 13-8 in the first period... C Steven Iacobellis registered his first point as a Condor on Saturday with an assist.

GULLS NOTES

The Gulls are one of two teams (Manitoba) yet to play overtime this season... D Chris Wideman leads the team with two power-play goals... San Diego is without last season's Calder Cup Playoffs MVP Andrew Poturalski, who is out for the next 7-11 weeks with a broken wrist... G Anthony Stolarz, who spent part of last season in Edmonton, has played in six of the team's eight games.

TRANSACTIONS

11/7 - LW Tomas Jurco placed on waivers for purpose of assignment to Bakersfield

11/7 - C Colby Cave assigned to Bakersfield

11/4 - D Cody Corbett released from PTO

