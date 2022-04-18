Wild Donate 30,000 Meals to "Tame the Hunger" in Des Moines Public Schools

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild today announced the donation of 30,000 pre-packaged meals to "Tame the Hunger", presented by Affinity Credit Union, as part of their community initiative to help provide meals to those in need in the Des Moines area.

The Iowa Wild created the Tame the Hunger program in 2017 with the goal of giving back to those going hungry in the Des Moines community. Each year, the Wild purchase the ingredients necessary to package the meals from The Outreach Program. In years without COVID-19 protocols, Wild players, staff members and fans all join forces to package meals together.

"We recognize the importance of collectively working to ensure that no individual in the Des Moines area goes without food, and we are committed to providing meals for the students and families in our community," said Allie Brown, Vice President of Business Operations with the Wild. "This is our seventh year working within our Tame the Hunger initiative and we are very proud of the over 173,000 meals we have donated during that time."

This year's event took place at Confluence Brewing Company and included staff members from the Iowa Wild and Affinity Credit Union. Following the organization of the event by the Wild, staff members from each organization worked together to assemble and pack each individual meal for delivery.

"We take pride in assisting those in need in our local communities, and food insecurity is a serious issue that impacts so many people in our community," said Jim Dean, CEO of Affinity Credit Union. "Our mission at Affinity is to help build better lives for those who live in our communities. We strive to make a positive and lasting impact in Des Moines every day, and Affinity Credit Union is proud to partner with the Iowa Wild to assist in this endeavor."

The meals will benefit the Des Moines Success Program and be delivered to students and families across the Des Moines Public School District in 60+ schools and programs.

"The SUCCESS Program is grateful to receive 30,000 meals from the Iowa Wild and their sponsors through the Tame the Hunger event again this year," said Jennifer Stalder, SUCCESS Elementary & Secondary Supervisor. "As families in our community continue to struggle to meet their basic needs, including purchasing nutritious food, the meals provided by the Iowa Wild will help fill that gap for thousands of our students and their families."

In addition to the support of Iowa Wild fans, the 2021-22 Iowa Wild Tame the Hunger event was made possible by the additional sponsorship and assistance of Capital Orthopaedics, Confluence Brewing Company, Lloyd Companies, Tito's and The James Law Firm, P.C.

