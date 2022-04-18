Condors Sign Carter Savoie to Amateur Tryout Contract
April 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. -- The Bakersfield Condors have signed Carter Savoie (suh-voy) to an amateur tryout contract (ATO) for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. The Edmonton Oilers 4th round selection (#100 overall) in the 2020 NHL draft will join the team on Thursday.
Savoie, 20, helped the University of Denver to an NCAA National Championship earlier this month. In his sophomore season, he tied for the team lead and was fourth nationally with 23 goals in 39 games. In the Frozen Four Tournament, Savoie scored in three of the team's four games, including a game-winning goal in the Loveland Regional Final, and an overtime game-winner to knock out Michigan in the National Semifinal.
A native of St. Albert, Alberta, Savoie had 65 points (36g-29a) in 63 games for the Pioneers.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2022
- AHL Names Brandon Bussi as CCM/AHL Player of the Week - Providence Bruins
- Condors Sign Carter Savoie to Amateur Tryout Contract - Bakersfield Condors
- Wild Donate 30,000 Meals to "Tame the Hunger" in Des Moines Public Schools - Iowa Wild
- Providence's Brandon Bussi Named AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- IceHogs Weekly: IceHogs' Magic Number Knocked Down to Five Points Entering Busy Week - Rockford IceHogs
- Phantoms Power Play - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bridgeport Islanders Sign Jimmy Lambert to Amateur Tryout Agreement (ATO) - Bridgeport Islanders
- Blackhawks Re-Assign Cale Morris to IceHogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Sabres Sign Bloom to Three-Year, Entry-Level Deal - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.