Condors Sign Carter Savoie to Amateur Tryout Contract

April 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







CONDORSTOWN, Calif. -- The Bakersfield Condors have signed Carter Savoie (suh-voy) to an amateur tryout contract (ATO) for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. The Edmonton Oilers 4th round selection (#100 overall) in the 2020 NHL draft will join the team on Thursday.

Savoie, 20, helped the University of Denver to an NCAA National Championship earlier this month. In his sophomore season, he tied for the team lead and was fourth nationally with 23 goals in 39 games. In the Frozen Four Tournament, Savoie scored in three of the team's four games, including a game-winning goal in the Loveland Regional Final, and an overtime game-winner to knock out Michigan in the National Semifinal.

A native of St. Albert, Alberta, Savoie had 65 points (36g-29a) in 63 games for the Pioneers.

