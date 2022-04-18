Aksiantsiuk, Jurusik and Martin Return to Texas

April 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced the following transactions today.

Dallas recalled forward Yauheni Aksiantsiuk from the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads and reassigned him to Texas. Texas also recalled goaltender Matt Jurusik and defenseman Max Martin from the Steelheads.

Aksiantsiuk, 21, has four points (2-2=4) in eight games for Texas so far as a rookie, including back-to-back multi-point games Feb. 24 and Feb. 26. He recorded his first AHL assist and later scored his first AHL goal in the same game, Feb. 24 at Iowa. Aksiantsiuk also totaled 34 points (19-15=34) in 40 ECHL games for the Steelheads.

The 5-foot-8, 163-pound native of Brest, Belarus was selected by Dallas in the sixth round (162nd overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Jurusik, 24, returns from the Steelheads where he composed a 6-3-1 record, a 1.95 goals-against average (GAA) and .928 save percentage in 12 appearances this season. The rookie goaltender also has a 9-5-3 mark, with a 3.05 GAA and .899 save percentage in 20 games so far for Texas.

The 6-foot-2, 194-pound native of La Grange, Illinois was originally undrafted and signed an AHL contract with Texas on Dec. 28, 2021.

Martin, 22, compiled 10 assists and a +4 rating in 16 games this season for Idaho. The rookie defenseman has also picked up two assists and a -6 rating in 13 games for Texas. He turned pro during the 2020-21 season and totaled three points (1-2=3) in nine AHL games for the Stars.

The 6-foot-0, 181-pound native of Winnipeg, Manitoba was originally undrafted and signed a one-year AHL extension with Texas on June 10, 2021.

The Stars hit the road for their final four regular season games, starting Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. against the Milwaukee Admirals at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.