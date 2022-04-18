T-Birds Visit Rochester for Tuesday Night Matchup

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (39-23-6-2) begin a busy week that will see them play five times in the span of eight nights on Tuesday in Rochester as they battle with the Americans (35-27-6-3) at Blue Cross Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

The Atlantic Division race is still a logjam in the top three positions, as Springfield (.614 points percentage) and Charlotte (.614) each sit narrowly behind Providence (.615) in the standings. The top two finishers will earn a bye from the Calder Cup Playoffs' best-of-3 play-in round. Two of Springfield's final six games, including the season finale, will take place against Providence.

The T-Birds jumped into a tie with the Checkers in the division standings by sweeping a two-game set with Charlotte at the MassMutual Center by way of wins on Friday (3-1) and Saturday (2-1 SOW). Both Joel Hofer and Charlie Lindgren turned in some of their finest goaltending efforts of the season, as Hofer stopped 34 in Friday's win, while Lindgren denied 37 in regulation and overtime before denying all three Charlotte shootout tries.

Tuesday's matchup in Rochester is a makeup of a game originally slated for Dec. 3 that was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. The T-Birds defeated the Americans in the lone regular-season meeting on Jan. 1 by a final of 5-3. Springfield's power play was clicking that evening, going 2-out-of-5 on the advantage. Keean Washkurak, Sam Anas, Matthew Peca (twice), and Will Bitten all scored for the T-Birds in the win.

Rochester's playoff aspirations are not secure as of yet in the crowded North Division. The Americans enter play this week sitting in the sixth position in the seven-team North, where only five teams will make the postseason. Rochester has allowed a conference-worst 258 goals to their opponents this season despite scoring a conference-leading 239 tallies for themselves.

Tuesday's game can be heard on NewsRadio 560 WHYN and seen on AHLTV. After the Tuesday matchup, Springfield moves on to its final 3-in-3 of the season beginning Friday in Bridgeport against the Islanders.

