Blackhawks Re-Assign Cale Morris to IceHogs

April 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have re-assigned goaltender Cale Morris to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

The Blackhawks host the Calgary Flames tonight at 7:00 p.m. CT at the United Center. The game can be seen locally on NBCSCH and heard on WGN Radio and, in Spanish, on TUDN Univision Sports Radio 1200 AM.

After Rockford's 5-1 win over Manitoba yesterday, their 4-in-5 stretch continues as the IceHogs visit the Chicago Wolves on Tuesday, April 19 at 7:00 p.m. and then host the Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday, April 20 at 7:00 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center. Their magic number to clinch a 2022 Calder Cup Playoff berth has reduced to five! Tune into the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank Center!

Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

