AHL Names Brandon Bussi as CCM/AHL Player of the Week
April 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The American Hockey League announced today, April 18, that Providence Bruins goaltender Brandon Bussi has been named CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending April 17, 2022.
Bussi, 23, made his professional debut on Saturday in Lehigh Valley making 28 saves on 30 shots earning his first professional win in a 3-2 overtime victory. The 6'5'' netminder followed things up with a shutout performance the following afternoon in Hershey stopping all 26 shots he faced in a 1-0 Providence win. He ended the weekend with a 2-0 record, a 0.96 GAA, a .964 save percentage with one shutout.
On March 30, the rookie goaltender signed a one-year entry-level contract with the Boston Bruins for the 2022-23 season and reported to the Providence Bruins on an amatuer tryout. The Sound Beach, N.Y. native played three years at Western Michigan University earning a 46-25-5 record with a 2.61 GAA, a .910 save percentage along with four shutouts in 77 career games.
This past season, Bussi set the Broncos single season wins record with 26 and helped earn their first ever NCAA tournament victory, a 2-1 win over Northeastern University.
