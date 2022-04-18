IceHogs Weekly: IceHogs' Magic Number Knocked Down to Five Points Entering Busy Week

The Week That Was...

Previous Week's Record: 1-1-0-0

Saturday, Apr. 16 at Manitoba Moose

The Rockford IceHogs (33-26-4-1) fell 3-2 Saturday against the Manitoba Moose (38-21-5-2) at Canada Life Centre. Recap & Highlights

Sunday, Apr. 17 at Manitoba Moose

Forwards Dylan McLaughlin, Josiah Slavin and Michal Teply each recorded a goal and an assist to lead the Rockford IceHogs (34-26-4-1) over the Manitoba Moose (38-22-5-2) 5-1 at Canada Life Centre Sunday afternoon for their first win in Winnipeg since February of 2020. Recap & Highlights

2021-22 Season Numbers

Record: 34-26-4-1 (4th Place, Central Division)

Home: 17-13-2-0

Away: 17-13-2-1

Last 10 Games: 7-3-0-0

Streak: 1-0-0-0

Goals: Lukas Reichel (21)

Assists: Lukas Reichel (28)

Points: Lukas Reichel (49)

Penalty Minutes: Kurtis Gabriel (116)

Power-Play Goals: Brett Connolly, Mike Hardman (6)

Power-Play Assists: Lukas Reichel (13)

Power-Play Points: Lukas Reichel (18)

Shorthanded Goals: Josiah Slavin (3)

Shorthanded Assists: Ian Mitchell (3)

Shorthanded Points: Josiah Slavin, Ian Mitchell (3)

Game-Winning Goals: Lukas Reichel (6)

Wins: Arvid Soderblom (19)

GAA: Arvid Soderblom (2.72)

SPCT: Arvid Soderblom (.919)

League Leaders

Forward Lukas Reichel, who is currently with the Chicago Blackhawks, is tied for seventh among AHL rookies with 49 points (21G, 28A).

Goaltender Arvid Soderblom is tied for second with four shootout wins and 18th in the AHL with a 2.72 goals-against average.

Forward Michal Teply is first among rookies and tied for second overall in the AHL with four shootout goals.

IceHogs Notes & Promotions

IceHogs Open Three-Game Road Trip with Stop in Great White North

The Rockford IceHogs close a three-game road trip this week as they clash with their in-state rivals, the Chicago Wolves, on Tuesday, Apr. 19 at 7 p.m. at Allstate Arena.

Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

The IceHogs return home to BMO Harris Bank Center to begin a three-game homestand on Wednesday, Apr. 20 at 7 p.m. vs. Grand Rapids! The homestand continues Saturday, Apr. 23 vs. Manitoba at 6 p.m. and Sunday, Apr. 24 at 5 p.m. vs. Iowa!

IceHogs See Magic Number Shrink Over Weekend

With a big 5-1 win at Manitoba on Sunday, the IceHogs' magic number to clinch a Calder Cup Playoff berth is five points. The Hogs could see that number shrink even further with victories over Chicago and Grand Rapids on Tuesday and Wednesday and could potentially clinch their playoff spot with additional help from around the Central Division as early as Wednesday night.

Slavin and Soderblom Carry IceHogs Through Tough Winnipeg Weekend

Goaltender Arvid Soderblom faced 46 shots on Saturday and 27 on Sunday to help the IceHogs split their Easter weekend set against the Manitoba Moose and forward Josiah Slavin registered a goal and an assist on Sunday to help lead the IceHogs to their first victory in Winnipeg this season. With his 43 saves on Saturday, Soderblom tied his third-highest total on the season (Mar. 25 at IA) and came close to setting a new season mark (45 saves, Oct. 30 at TX & 47 saves, Oct. 22 at IA). Entering the week, Slavin has five goals and five assists for 10 points in his last eight games.

Hello Old Friend

Tuesday's visit to Chicago is the first meeting between the IceHogs and Wolves since Feb. 12! The IceHogs have already claimed the head-to-head series against the top team in the Central Division with a record of 7-2-0-1 with only two games remaining (Tues. and Apr. 30 at RFD).

Whole Lotta Hockey

Starting Tuesday, the IceHogs play their remaining seven games of the regular season in 12 days! The IceHogs visit the Wolves Tuesday, host Grand Rapids on Wednesday, welcome the Moose and Iowa Wild to BMO Harris Bank Center on Saturday, Apr. 23 and Sunday, Apr. 24, visit Iowa and Milwaukee on Wednesday, Apr. 27 and Friday, Apr. 29 and host the Wolves in the regular-season finale on Saturday, Apr. 30.

Meijer First Goal Fundraiser

When the IceHogs score the first goal of each game this season, Meijer will donate $50 to Rock House Kids, a 501(c)(3) foundation helping feed Rockford's inner-city youth in a safe nurturing environment. This season's donation to Rock House Kids is currently $1,500!

This Week

IceHogs at Chicago Wolves

Tuesday, Apr. 19

7:00 p.m. CT

Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL

Watch/Listen Live: AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current

Preview: 11th of 12 meetings; 7-2-0-1 head-to-head record

IceHogs vs. Grand Rapids Griffins

Wednesday, Apr. 20

7:00 p.m. CT

BMO Harris Bank Center

Watch/Listen Live: 23.3 Circle TV, AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current

Preview: Seventh of Eight meetings; Final meeting in Winnipeg; Hogs host Moose on Apr. 23

IceHogs vs. Manitoba Moose

Saturday, Apr. 23

6:00 p.m. CT

BMO Harris Bank Center

Watch/Listen Live: 23.3 Circle TV, AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current

Preview: Eighth of Eight meetings; 4-3-0-0 head-to-head record

IceHogs vs. Iowa Wild

Sunday, Apr. 24

5:00 p.m. CT

BMO Harris Bank Center

Watch/Listen Live: 23.3 Circle TV, AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current

Preview: 11th of 12 meetings; 3-4-3-0 head-to-head record

