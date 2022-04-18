Bridgeport Islanders Sign Jimmy Lambert to Amateur Tryout Agreement (ATO)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, have agreed to terms with forward Jimmy Lambert on an amateur tryout agreement (ATO).

Lambert, 25, spent each of the last four seasons at the University of Michigan, serving as an alternate captain as a junior and senior. He set career highs in goals (six) and points (14) in 39 games earlier this season.

The Newcastle, Great Britain native earned 47 points (13 goals, 34 assists) in 124 games with the Wolverines. Lambert also had 142 points (57 goals, 85 assists) in 156 games with the Vernon Vipers of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) from 2015-18.

Next Time Out: The Islanders host the Springfield Thunderbirds this Friday to begin their final weekend of the regular season. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Total Mortgage Arena. The game can be heard online through the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network, or seen via AHLTV, beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45 p.m.

