Sabres Sign Bloom to Three-Year, Entry-Level Deal

April 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Buffalo Sabres announced today that the team has signed forward Josh Bloom to a three-year, entry-level NHL contract beginning with the 2022-23 season. He will report to the Rochester Americans (AHL), where he will conclude the remainder of the current season on an Amateur Tryout (ATO).

Bloom, 18, joins the Amerks after playing the last three seasons with the Saginaw Spirit (OHL) and Oakville Blades (OJHL) from 2018-22. In 121 career games, the Oakville, Ontario, native registered 75 points (36+39).

This past season, the 6-foot-2, 180-pound forward topped all Spirit skaters with career-highs in both goals (30) and points (60) while finishing fifth in assists (30) in 66 games while serving as an alternate captain. Of his 30 goals, seven were shorthanded and five came on the man-advantage.

He was drafted by Buffalo in the third round (95th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Amerks single-game tickets for the 2021-22 season, which start as low as just $10, are available for purchase online at www.amerks.com/tickets or by calling 585-454-5335.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.