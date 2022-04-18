Providence's Brandon Bussi Named AHL Player of the Week

April 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Providence Bruins goaltender Brandon Bussi has been selected as the AHL Player of the Week for the period ending April 17, 2022.

Bussi made his professional debut over the weekend and shined in two road starts, helping the Bruins regain first place in the Atlantic Division.

Bussi got the call on Saturday night in Lehigh Valley and recorded 28 saves, including four in overtime, before stopping all three Phantoms shootout attempts to earn a 3-2 victory. He came back on Sunday evening and made 26 saves in a 1-0 shutout win at Hershey, garnering first-star honors and finishing the first weekend of his pro career with a 0.96 goals-against average and a .964 save percentage.

With Sunday's victory, Providence leap-frogged over Charlotte and Springfield and into the top spot in the division with two weeks remaining in the regular season.

Bussi, 23, signed a one-year entry-level contract for the 2022-23 season with the Boston Bruins on Mar. 30, and joined Providence on an amateur tryout. The native of Sound Beach, N.Y., played three seasons at Western Michigan University and posted a record of 46-25-5 with a 2.61 GAA, a .910 save percentage and four shutouts in 77 games. In 2021-22, Bussi set a program record with 26 wins and helped the Broncos to their first-ever victory in the NCAA tournament.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.