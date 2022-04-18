Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Mitchell Chaffee from Iowa

April 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Mitchell Chaffee from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) and placed forward Marcus Foligno in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

Chaffee, 24 (1/26/98), has recorded 37 points (22-15=37) including eight power-play goals (PPG), a plus-11 rating and 12 penalty minutes (PIM) in 45 games with Iowa this season. He leads the team in goals and plus/minus rating, ranks T-1st in PPG and fourth in scoring. Chaffee has collected 13 points (9-4=13) in his last 11 games. The 6-foot-1, 201-pound winger recorded 17 points (2-15=17), a plus-9 rating and 16 PIM in 28 games as a rookie last season with Iowa.

He tallied 95 points (47-48-), 71 PIM, 13 PPG, eight GWG and a plus-34 rating in 108 games in three seasons at the University of Massachusetts (2017-20). He served as a co-captain during his junior season and ranked second on the team in scoring with 29 points (16-13)I in 30 games. Chaffee recorded 42 points (18-24=42) in 39 games his sophomore campaign in 2018-19 and received the following accolades: New England All-Star, Hockey East First Team All-Star, Hockey East Scoring Champion, Herb Gallagher Award (New England's Best Forward) and CCM/AHCA First Team All-American.

He has not appeared in a NHL game and will wear sweater No. 63 with the Wild.

Iowa plays at home against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday, Apr. 18 at 7 p.m. CT. Minnesota plays at the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday, Apr. 18 at 6 p.m. CT.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com. The 2022-23 season marks the 10th anniversary of Iowa Wild hockey. Fans can purchase season tickets for the 10th anniversary season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.