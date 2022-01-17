Wild Blanked by Admirals, 3-0

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild (14-14-2-2; 32 pts.) fell to the Milwaukee Admirals (14-18-2-2; 32 pts.) by a score of 3-0 at Wells Fargo Arena on Monday, Jan. 17. Wild forward Kaid Oliver played in his first career AHL contest and Wild goaltender Zane McIntyre made 23 saves in the loss.

Milwaukee forward Zach Solow beat McIntyre at 2:46 of the first period to give the Admirals a 1-0 lead.

As both teams headed into the first intermission, Milwaukee led 1-0 over Iowa. The Wild and the Admirals both recorded nine shots in the first period.

After a scoreless second period, the Admirals carried their 1-0 lead into the second intermission. Iowa outshot Milwaukee 11-9 in the second period. Shots through two periods were 20-18 in favor of the Wild.

Admirals forward Rocco Grimaldi deflected in a shot from the right point at 4:22 of the third period. Grimaldi's goal put Milwaukee up 2-0.

At 18:16 of the third period, the Wild pulled McIntyre for the extra attacker.

With 44-seconds left in the third period, Admirals forward Mitch McLain scored on the empty net to extend Milwaukee's lead to 3-0.

Iowa could not beat Admirals goaltender Connor Ingram (35 saves) in the game as Milwaukee won by a score of 3-0. Shots in the third period were 15-8 in favor of Iowa and the Wild outshot the Admirals 35-26 in the game.

Neither team scored on the power play as Iowa was 0-for-2 and Milwaukee was 0-for-3 on the night.

Next up for the Wild, a matchup with the Manitoba Moose at Wells Fargo Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. CT.

