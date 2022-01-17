Thunderbirds' Cross Suspended for One Game
January 17, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Springfield Thunderbirds defenseman Tommy Cross has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game vs. Providence on Jan. 15.
Cross was assessed an instigator penalty within the final five minutes of the third period, resulting in an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 46.21. He will miss Springfield's game Tuesday (Jan. 18) at Charlotte.
