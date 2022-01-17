Blues Assign Nathan Walker to T-Birds
January 17, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
ST. LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned forward Nathan Walker to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.
In nine games with the Blues, Walker has five points (four goals & one assist) this season. In 22 games with the Thunderbirds, the winger has tallied 21 points (seven goals & 14 assists).
In addition, the Blues assigned forwards Dakota Joshua and James Neal to the taxi squad.
