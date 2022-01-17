Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman Jake Christiansen from Monsters
January 17, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that the Blue Jackets recalled defenseman Jake Christiansen from the Monsters. In one appearance for Columbus this season, Christiansen posted an even rating and added 5-15-20 with 17 penalty minutes and a +2 rating in 25 appearances for the Monsters this year.
A 6'1", 194 lb. left-shooting native of West Vancouver, BC, Christiansen, 22, tallied 8-27-35 with 31 penalty minutes and a +1 rating in 62 career AHL appearances for the Stockton Heat and Cleveland during a portion of the 2019-20 season and the 2020-21 and 2021-22 campaigns. In five WHL seasons with the Everett Silvertips from 2015-20, Christiansen registered 50-102-152 with 114 penalty minutes and a +84 rating. In 2019-20, Christiansen was named to the WHL's Second All-Star Team. He signed a three-year entry-level contract with Columbus on March 4, 2020.
