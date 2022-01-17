Wolves Tap Topatigh

January 17, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release







GLENVIEW, Illinois - The Chicago Wolves announced Monday they have signed defenseman Derek Topatigh to a professional tryout contract (PTO) prior to this afternoon's game at Rockford.

The 24-year-old Topatigh ("toe-PAT-ij") joins the Wolves from the Atlanta Gladiators (ECHL), where he ranks sixth on the team with 19 points (5G, 14A). He also leads the squad with a +15 plus/minus rating.

The Mississauga, Ontario, native turned pro in 2020 after being graduated from Princeton University, where he served as the team captain his senior year. Following his final campaign, he earned Princeton's Blackwell Trophy for Oustanding Contribution to the team and the Richard F. Vaughn Cup for Perseverance and Dedication. Topatigh also received ECAC all-academic honors all four years.

In addition to signing Topatigh, the Wolves released defenseman Billy Constantinou and goaltender Billy Christopoulos from their professional tryout contracts.

The Wolves travel to face the Rockford IceHogs at 1 p.m. today as part of a five-game road trip. They return to Allstate Arena for home games on Jan. 26, 28 and 29, which features the Chicago Mid-Winter Classic, presented by Planet Fitness, on Saturday, Jan. 29, vs. Rockford. For the best ticket deals, visit ChicagoWolves.com or email WolvesTix@ChicagoWolves.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.