Sherwood Recalled by Colorado Avalanche
January 17, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced the team has completed the following player transactions.
The following players have been reassigned:
Pos. Player Team (League)
F Kiefer Sherwood Colorado Avalanche (NHL)
G Trent Miner Utah Grizzlies (ECHL)
The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Iowa Wild on Friday, January 21st at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.
