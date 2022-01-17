Moose Sign Forward Tyler Boland

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team signed forward Tyler Boland to a two-year contract through the 2022-23 season.

Tyler Boland

Centre

Born Sept. 12, 1996 -- St. John's, Nfld.

Height 6.00 -- Weight 181 -- Shoots R

Boland, 25, totalled 16 points (6G, 10A) in 15 games with the University of New Brunswick this season. The St. John's, Nfld. native racked up 129 points (52G, 77A) in 105 career USports games. During the 2019-20 campaign, Boland led the nation with 48 points (20G, 28A) in just 30 games while earning All-Canadian First Team All-Star honours. Boland and his UNB teammates captured back-to-back AUS conference championships in 2018 and 2019. They also won a national championship, hoisting the USports University Cup in 2019.

Prior to his collegiate career, Boland recorded 212 points (97G, 115A) in 246 QMJHL contests with the Rimouski Oceanic, and won a QMJHL Championship with the club in 2015.

The Moose face off against the Iowa Wild on Wednesday, Jan. 19 in a 7 p.m. CT matchup. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. CT on CJOB.com/sports, the Manitoba Moose App and AHLTV.

