Canucks Sign D-Man and Goalie to PTO's

January 17, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release







Abbotsford Canucks General Manager, Ryan Johnson, announced today that the club has signed defenceman Matt Murphy and goalie Joe Murdaca to professional try out agreements.

Murphy, 26, joins Abbotsford from the Fort Wayne Komets of the ECHL, where he recorded 11 points (5-6-11) through 16 games this season. The 6'2, 196-pound defenceman has registered one point (0-1-0) in 10 career AHL contests over the past two seasons with the Chicago Wolves, Belleville Senators and Providence Bruins. After appearing in four games with DVTK Jegesmedvék in Slovakia, Murray made his professional debut in North America with the Komets in 2020-21. Through two seasons with the Komets, the Fredericton, NB product has recorded 24 points (10-14-24) in 49 games. Murphy spent four years with the University of New Brunswick, putting up 63 points (19-44-63) in 116 games with the Reds. Prior to joining the University of New Brunswick, Murphy played five seasons in the QMJHL with the Val-d'Or Foreurs, Halifax Mooseheads, Québec Remparts and Saint John Sea Dogs. He served as the captain during his final season with the Remparts.

Murdaca, 23, joins Abbotsford from the Atlanta Gladiators of the ECHL, where he recorded one victory and a .929 save percentage in one start this season. The 6'3, 187-pound goaltender has appeared in eight career ECHL games over the past three seasons with the Adirondack Thunder, Wheeling Nailers, Cincinnati Cyclones, Kansas City Mavericks and the Atlanta Gladiators. Through his eight appearances in the ECHL, Murdaca has gone 3-2-3 with a .885 save percentage. Prior to turning pro, the Hamilton, ON product appeared in 30 games in the OHL with the Mississauga Steelheads and the Erie Otters. Murdaca posted a record of 14-5-1 with a .892 save percentage across three seasons in the OHL.

