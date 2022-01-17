Reign Drop Defensive Battle to Abbotsford

January 17, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







The Abbotsford Canucks (12-12-3-1) erased a 1-0 deficit in the third and got the only goal during a shootout to defeat the Ontario Reign (18-6-3-2) by a score of 2-1 on Monday afternoon at Toyota Arena.

The lone strike for the Reign was credited to defender Jordan Spence, who has points in a career-high six straight games, while goaltender Matt Villalta started for the third time in four days for Ontario and finished with 34 saves to secure his team one point in the standings.

Date: January 17, 2021

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

1st 2nd 3rd SO Final

ABB 0 0 1 1 2

ONT 0 1 0 0 1

Shots PP

ABB 36 0/5

ONT 23 0/5

Three Stars -

1. Arturs Silovs (ABB)

2. Sheldon Dries (ABB)

3. Jordan Spence (ONT)

W: Arturs Silovs

L: Matthew Villalta

Next Game: Saturday, January 22, 2022 vs. Tucson | 6:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

Become a "Fan" of the Reign on Facebook at Facebook.com/OntarioReign, join the conversation on Twitter at Twitter.com/OntarioReign and follow us on Instagram at Instagram.com/OntarioReignHockey.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.