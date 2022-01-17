Reign Drop Defensive Battle to Abbotsford
January 17, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Abbotsford Canucks (12-12-3-1) erased a 1-0 deficit in the third and got the only goal during a shootout to defeat the Ontario Reign (18-6-3-2) by a score of 2-1 on Monday afternoon at Toyota Arena.
The lone strike for the Reign was credited to defender Jordan Spence, who has points in a career-high six straight games, while goaltender Matt Villalta started for the third time in four days for Ontario and finished with 34 saves to secure his team one point in the standings.
Date: January 17, 2021
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
1st 2nd 3rd SO Final
ABB 0 0 1 1 2
ONT 0 1 0 0 1
Shots PP
ABB 36 0/5
ONT 23 0/5
Three Stars -
1. Arturs Silovs (ABB)
2. Sheldon Dries (ABB)
3. Jordan Spence (ONT)
W: Arturs Silovs
L: Matthew Villalta
Next Game: Saturday, January 22, 2022 vs. Tucson | 6:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena
