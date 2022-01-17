IceHogs Celebrate MLK Day with Matinee Matchup vs. Chicago

Rockford, IL - The Rockford IceHogs celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day and host the Chicago Wolves at BMO Harris Bank Center today at 1:00. Today is the seventh of 12 meetings between the two clubs this season.

Know Before You Go - Join us Tonight at the BMO!

Wear Your Mask - All fans entering the BMO Harris Bank Center over the age of two are required to wear a face mask that completely covers their nose and mouth, except when actively eating or drinking.

Your Phone is Your Ticket - All guests are required to enter IceHogs home games at the BMO Harris Bank Center using a mobile ticket. Be sure to download the IceHogs mobile app, as no printouts or screenshots will be accepted. Download the IceHogs app here!

Leave Your Bags/Purses at Home - The Rockford IceHogs and BMO Harris Bank Center will continue to enforce their clear-bag gameday policy. Clear Back Policy

Cashless Payments Only - Don't forget the BMO Harris Bank Center is a fully cashless arena; cash will not be accepted for food, beverage, and merchandise purchases.

Join the IceHogs for a Matinee Showdown vs. Wolves

No school or work on Monday? Join us at BMO Harris Bank Center! For every adult ticket purchased at regular price, you can purchase up to three kids' tickets (17 and under) for just $5 each!

Order your tickets now: Buy Tickets

IceHogs Roll Wolves to Start the New Year

In their first game of 2022, the IceHogs skated away with a dominating 8-0 victory over the Wolves on Jan. 7 and get together for the first time since then this afternoon. IceHogs forward Lukas Reichel led the way with two goals and two assists for four points and goaltender Collin Delia made 30 saves for his first shutout of the season. Reichel is the first IceHogs skater to register a four-point game since Spencer Abbott netted two goals and two assists vs. Milwaukee on Apr. 7, 2015.

Regula Joins Reichel with Four-Point Magic on Saturday

In the IceHogs' last contest on Saturday, defenseman Alec Regula joined Reichel as the only two skaters with four-point performances this season and the first four-point games since Abbott's evening in 2015. Regula assisted on all for IceHogs goals in a 5-4 setback to the Monsters Saturday evening at BMO Harris Bank Center. Recap & Highlights

The Great Eight

The eight goals the IceHogs scored against the Wolves were the most since the IceHogs claimed an 8-3 win over Iowa on Feb. 8, 2014 and was just one shy of the team's all-time record (9, 4/19/13 at San Antonio, 9-4 Win). In the head-to-head series, it is the most goals the IceHogs have EVER scored against the Wolves and the most since taking a 7-4 win in Rockford on Nov. 3, 2019. The most goals the Wolves have ever scored against the IceHogs is also eight, set on Nov. 24, 2007 in an 8-3 setback in Rosemont, IL.

Taking Down the Top Dog

The Chicago Wolves have spent the first half of the season dominating opponents and hold an overall record of 23-5-1-1 and went on an AHL season-long, 12-game winning streak from Nov. 26-Dec.18. HOWEVER, when they meet the IceHogs, they are 2-3-0-1 with the IceHogs holding four of the Wolves' nine setbacks (three regulation losses, one shootout loss) this season.

Home, Sweet Home

Today is the third of the IceHogs' season-long, six-game home stand where they currently hold a 1-1-0 record during the run. The homestand will continue on Friday, Jan. 21 at 7p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 22 at 6 p.m. against the Texas Stars. Friday is another $2 Bud Light Friday and Saturday is the IceHogs' annual Autism Awareness Night presented by Lawncare by Walter, Inc. The home cooking wraps up on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. against the Iowa Wild on a Winning Weekday. Buy Tickets and View Full Promotions

Full Rosters & Media Notes

Join the IceHogs for $2 Bud light Friday this Friday, Jan. 21 vs. Texas at BMO Harris Bank Center! Enjoy $2 Bud Light cans through the second intermission! Buy Tickets

The Rockford IceHogs are proud to host their annual Autism Awareness Night, presented by Lawncare By Walter, Inc. on Saturday, Jan. 22 against the Texas Stars at 6 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center and will feature many fan-favorite promotions such as custom Autism Awareness Night jerseys, autographed mystery pucks, jersey raffle and premium raffle to support The Autism Program of Easterseals. Buy Tickets & More Information

Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

2021-22 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 14-12-1-1, 30 points (4th, Central Division)

Chicago: 23-6-2-1, 49 points (1st, Central Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule (Home Games in Bold):

Oct. 16 at Chicago, 5-3 Win

Nov. 12 at Rockford, 1-4 Loss Recap & Highlights

Nov. 19 at Rockford, 6-3 Win Recap & Highlights

Nov. 20 at Chicago, 3-2 Shootout Win Recap & Highlights

Nov. 27 at Chicago, 2-3 Shootout Loss Recap & Highlights

Jan. 7 at Rockford, 8-0 Win Recap & Highlights

Jan. 17 at Rockford, 1 p.m.

Jan. 29 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Feb. 11 at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Feb. 12 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Apr. 19 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Apr. 30 at Rockford, 6 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Wolves 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

4-1-0-1

IceHogs vs. Wolves, All-Time

81-66-10-5

Head Coaches

Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)

Chicago: Ryan Warsofsky (2nd season with Wolves)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago: Carolina Hurricanes

