Wichita Gathers 11 Hits In Victory Over Midland

April 11, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







Wichita, KS - The Wichita Wind Surge won the fourth game of their last five 6-2 over the Midland RockHounds at Equity Bank Park. The Wind Surge put up a run in each of the middle innings to secure enough separation for their bullpen to work with on the first Fireworks Friday of the year.

Kyler Fedko kept up his momentum last night with a no-doubt solo home run to left field in the home half of the second inning. The long ball traveled 409 feet and left Fedko's bat at 105 miles per hour.

Henry Bolte responded for Midland with an opposite-field RBI double to right in the top of the third, marking his fourth of the series and his fourth straight game with an RBI.

Tyler Dearden lined a go-ahead RBI single up the middle in the bottom of the fourth to make the score 2-1 Wichita. The timing couldn't be better for Dearden, who made his season debut with the Wind Surge in the game.

Allan Cerda, who flashed some leather throughout the game, threw out Brennan Milone trying to tag up from third in the top of the fifth. Then, in the bottom half of the inning, Jake Rucker pushed one into right field for a run-scoring single, marking the fourth consecutive inning where a team scored, dating back to Fedko's homer in the second inning. Tanner Schobel flared a single the other way himself in the sixth to make the score 4-1 Wind Surge. Angel Macuare and Joel Cesar, who earned both the win and the save, carried the torch the rest of the way to secure a win by that same score.

POSTGAME NOTES

Allan Cerda's outfield assist was the first of the season for the Wind Surge.

Tanner Schobel extended his hitting streak to five games and his on-base streak to seven.

Wichita has had three multi-hit hitters in their lineup for two straight games.

The Wind Surge bullpen is currently on an 11-inning scoreless streak.

Wichita's overall record is above .500 for the first time since April 19, 2023.

