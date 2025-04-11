Low-Scoring Affair Results in Sod Poodles' Loss

April 11, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

AMARILLO, TX -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (1-6) fell to the Springfield Cardinals (6-1), 8-4, on Friday night at HODGETOWN. The one-run pitcher's duel favored the visitors as the Sod Poodles got tabbed with the series loss.

A bases loaded walk in the first inning gave Springfield the early advantage, exiting the top of the first inning with the lead intact.

Soddies starter, Avery Short settled in following the opening frame, posting three shutout innings from the second through the fourth to keep Amarillo within striking distance of the Cardinals.

With two away in the bottom of the fifth, Jesus Valdez stepped up to the plate and deposited a ball beyond the left field wall to even the score at one apiece.

Springfield plated two in the top of the seventh by way of an error and another bases loaded walk, extending their lead to two in the late innings.

The Sod Poodles cut the deficit to one in the eighth when Christian Cerda hit a sacrifice fly to left field. The comeback attempt ended there however, and the hometown squad was tabbed with a fourth straight loss.

Amarillo returns to HODGETOWN tomorrow night for game five of the series at 7:05 p.m. LHP Spencer Giesting (1-0, 0.00) will toe the rubber for Amarillo while RHP Max Rajcic (1-0, 0.00 ERA) is expected to start for the Cardinals.

POSTGAME NOTES

MOVIN' AND GROOVER: Extending his hit streak to seven games with an eighth-inning single was LuJames Groover ...over those seven games, Groover is batting .367 (11-for-30) with four doubles, three RBI, and two walks...the seven-game streak is tied for the longest active streak in the Texas League with four others...it is also tied with Deyvision De Los Santos (2024) for the third longest to open a season in Sod Poodles franchise history.

VALIANT VALDEZ: Checking in with a solo home run tonight was Jesus Valdez, who cleared the wall in left in the fifth to get the Sod Poodles on the board...it was his first hit of the year and the 36th home run of his minor league career.

TOMMY BOY: Recording a multi-hit performance in tonight's contest was Tommy Troy, going 2-for-4 at the dish...over his current three-game hit streak, he's batting .545 (6-for-11) with four runs scored and a double.

