4-Run 9th Produces Walk-Off Win

April 11, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

North Little Rock, AR-A four-run bottom of the ninth carried the Arkansas Travelers to a 4-3 walk-off victory over the Tulsa Drillers on Thursday night at CHI St. Vincent Field at Dickey-Stephens Park. Julio Rodriguez delivered the walk-off hit to score Josh Hood from second base. Hood had tied the game with a two-out, two-strike base hit moments earlier that plated pinch-runner Yoyner Fajardo. Prior to the ninth inning, Arkansas had been shutout on just two hits.

Moments That Mattered

* Tulsa struck for a pair of runs in the fourth inning including a solo homer by Chris Newell.

* Hogan Windish smoked a double to centerfield scoring two and putting the tying run at second base with no one out in the ninth. Hood was then down to his final strike before his game tying hit and then stole second base to set up the game winner. Rodriguez also was down to his last strike before the game winner.

Notable Travs Performances

* 1B Hogan Windish: 1-3, BB, 2B, 2 RBI

* C Julio Rodriguez: 2-3, BB, RBI

News and Notes

* Rodriguez posted a multi-hit game in his Travs debut.

* Danny Wirchansky started and threw five innings, the longest outing for a Travs pitcher this season.

Up Next

The series continues on Friday night with righty Dylan File (0-1, 13.50) making the start for Arkansas against righty Jared Karros (0-1, 14.73). First pitch is set for 7:05 and it is a Red Out and a fireworks Friday with a rally towel giveaway to the first 2,000 fans. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

