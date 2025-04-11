RoughRiders, Donatos Sign Storefront Deal at Riders Field

April 11, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders, Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, have announced a partnership deal with Donatos Pizza.

As part of the partnership, Donatos will have its own concession stand on the first base side of Riders Field!

"We are incredibly proud to partner with the Frisco RoughRiders, an organization that embodies the spirit of family, community, and hometown pride- values that perfectly align with Donatos' mission," said Dr. Rico Singleton, Franchise Owner/Operator, Donato's Pizza Frisco. "This collaboration allows us to bring our Edge to Edge© pizza experience to fans in a fun, family-friendly setting while continuing our commitment to serving and uplifting the local Frisco community. We're excited about what's ahead and look forward to being part of every unforgettable moment at Riders Field."

Since 1963, Donato's has created a wonderful atmosphere by combining a family atmosphere and really, really good pizza. From the 100 pieces of pepperoni on every large thin crust pizza to the fresh, hand-cut veggies, every pizza is made with care and fans will experience that at the ballpark this summer.

"We are thrilled to partner with Donatos and have them help enhance our gameday experience for fans," Scott Burchett, RoughRiders General Manager said. "Riders Field has been missing pizza over the last few years and we are so excited that it's Donatos to fill that void."

The RoughRiders are on the road in Northwest Arkansas this week, but will return for a six-game series against the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Diamondbacks affiliate) from April 15th through 20th.

On Friday, April 19th, the Riders host Dallas Wings Night and Fireworks Friday before Pickleball Night on Saturday, April 20th along with Kids Run the Bases presented by Raising Cane's. Celebrate Easter on Sunday, April 21st with a pregame Easter Egg Hunt and Bark in the Park paired with Kids Sunday Funday presented by Raising Cane's.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

