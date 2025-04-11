Offense Keeps It Rolling, Riders Roll Naturals

April 11, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







SPRINGDALE, Arkansas - The Frisco RoughRiders powered their way to an 11-2 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Friday night from Arvest Ballpark.

The RoughRiders (5-2) jumped out in front early, scoring three times in the first inning against Naturals (4-3) pitcher Ethan Bosacker (1-1). Two batters into the game, Sebastian Walcott lined an RBI single to center before Cam Cauley ripped a two-run triple to right-center field to make it 3-0.

Walcott drove in three, going 2-for-5 while Cauley plated four runs, going 3-for-4 with two walks.

That score held until Peyton Wilson slugged a solo homer against Mitch Bratt (1-0) in the fifth. Bratt tossed the first RoughRiders quality start on the season, allowing just two runs on six hits over his six innings while striking out six and not walking a batter in the win.

Frisco immediately answered back in the sixth by scoring four runs. Luis Mieses plated a run on an RBI single before Alejandro Osuna added on with an RBI single of his own. With two outs, Cauley drilled a two-run single up the middle to extend the lead to 7-1.

After a run for the Naturals in the bottom of the sixth, the Riders volleyed back with four more runs in the seventh. The first run scored on an error before a two-run double from Walcott and a Josh Hatcher RBI single that pushed the lead to 11-2.

Ryan Lobus threw two shutout innings from the bullpen and Travis MacGregor added a runless ninth.

Notes To Know:

-Hatcher added two more hits to his season total on Friday. He is now hitting .483 (14-for-29) through six games, the most hits in the Texas League.

-Before grounding out to shortstop in the ninth, Cauley reached in eight-straight plate appearances, dating back to Thursday's game.

-In their three-game winning streak, the Riders have scored 32 runs on 41 hits.

On Saturday, April 12th, the Riders and Naturals clash at 6:05 p.m. for game five of the six-game series. RHP Trey Supak (1-0, 0.00) takes the ball for the Riders against RHP Ben Kudrna (0-0, 4.15).

They return to Riders Field to host the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Diamondbacks affiliate) from Tuesday, April 15th through Sunday, April 20th. Homestand promotions include Tribute to the Stop Sign (April 17th), Dallas Wings Night (April 18th) and Pickleball Night (April 19th).

Season and single-game tickets for the 2025 season are already on sale. For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit or call 972.731.9200.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.