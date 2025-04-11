CC Rallies for Friday Night Triumph

April 11, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - Anderson Bido and Tyler Guilfoil teamed for 5 2/3 shutout innings of relief with Luis Castro providing the big hit in the seventh as the Hooks engineered a come-from-behind 4-3 win over San Antonio before 6,212 fans Friday night at Whataburger Field.

With Corpus Christi trailing 3-2, Ryan Wrobleski and Austin Deming drew back-to-back walks to start the home seventh. One out later, Castro ripped a base hit into left field, putting the Hooks ahead, 4-3.

Guilfoil, who has recorded both Hooks wins thus far in 2025, recorded seven straight outs to salt the game, striking out three. The 25-year-old from Lexington, Kentucky dispatched the top of the Missions order in the ninth to secure the victory.

Meanwhile, Bido fanned five over 3 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of James Hicks.

Hicks, making his second start of the season, had stranded seven San Antonio baserunners over the first three innings.

The Hooks snapped a scoreless stalemate thanks in part to Wrobleski's lead-off single in the third. Two batters later Anthony Sherwin connected on his first Double-A home run, an opposite-field shot to left field. Sherwin went 1-for-3 with a walk in his Double-A debut Thursday night.

