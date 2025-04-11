Springfield Cardinals Win Fourth Straight

April 11, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

AMARILLO, TX - Tekoah Roby struck out five over four-scoreless innings in his second start of the season, and the Springfield Cardinals topped the Amarillo Sod Poodles for the fourth-straight night, 3-2, on Friday night at Hodgetown. Roby surrendered three hits and did not issue a walk as he extended his scoreless-innings streak to eight to start the season.

*Decisions:

*W: Zane Mills (1-1)

L: Zane Russell (0-1)

SV: Harney (2)

- Zane Mills pitched three innings of relief to pick up his first win. With Springfield up by two in the seventh, Amarillo loaded the bases with nobody out before Mills struck out the next three batters to maintain the lead.

- Jacob Buchberger drew two bases-loaded walks to account for two of the Cardinals three runs. The other run scored on an error by Amarillo third baseman LuJames Groover.

- Chase Davis went 1-for-4 with a walk to extend his hitting streak to six games. Jeremy Rivas walked a team season-hig four times.

- JJ Wetherholt went 3-for-5 and has totaled six hits in his last two games after starting the season 0-for-14.- The Cardinals set new season-highs with 11 walks drawn and 15 runners left on-base.

On Deck:

- Saturday, 7:05 p.m. CT at Amarillo

- Max Rajcic (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Spencer Giesting (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

- Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Sports Live and MiLB.TV

