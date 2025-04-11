Johnson Has Big Game, Frisco Comes Back in Win

April 11, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas - Cooper Johnson helped pilot the Frisco RoughRiders over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 9-4 on Thursday night from Arvest Ballpark.

The RoughRiders (4-2) fell behind early in the first inning as the Naturals (4-2) struck first with an RBI fielder's choice against Ben Anderson. Anderson allowed just one earned run over his four innings of work.

In the second, Johnson struck back, clubbing his second home run of the season to tie the score at 1-1.

Northwest Arkansas then added on when Peyton Wilson knocked in two with a triple to push the lead to 3-1. Both runs were unearned because of an error on the prior play.

With a Cameron Cauley sacrifice fly in the fourth and a Josh Hatcher RBI single in the fifth, the Riders tied the game again, this time at 3-3.

The Naturals volleyed back in the sixth, striking for a run when Connor Scott doubled home Jack Pineda to re-grab the lead 4-3.

In the seventh, Frisco exploded against Oscar Rayo (0-1). Hatcher, Cauley and Keyber Rodriguez all ripped RBI singles and Aaron Zavala lifted a sacrifice fly for a four-run inning and a 7-4 lead.

The Riders added on with two more runs in the ninth on a fielder's choice and a wild pitch to take the score to 9-4.

Gavin Collyer (2-0) earned the win, allowing a run in 1.2 innings with a pair of strikeouts. Daniel Missaki, Skylar Hales and Bryan Magdaleno all had scoreless outings out of the bullpen as well.

Notes To Know:

-Hatcher had two more hits, giving him 12 in his first five games and a five-game hitting streak.

-Eight of the RoughRiders 13 hits came with two strikes.

-Abimelec Ortiz, Hatcher, Cauley and Johnson all had multi-hit games.

On Friday, April 11th, the Riders and Naturals clash at 7:05 p.m. for game four of the six-game series. LHP Mitch Bratt (0-0, 2.45) takes the ball for the Riders against RHP Ethan Bosacker (1-0, 3.60).

