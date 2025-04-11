Naturals Drop Second-Straight Game against Frisco

SPRINGDALE, AR - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals (4-2) lost their second-straight against the Frisco RoughRiders (4-2), but ultimately came up short, falling by a final score of 9-4. The two teams will continue their series tomorrow night at 7:05 PM CT at Arvest Ballpark, as the Naturals host their first Fireworks Friday of the season.

The Naturals wasted no time getting on the board. In the bottom of the first, Gavin Cross worked a walk before Jac Caglianone blistered 121 MPH single, his first knock of the game. Peyton Wilson brought Cross home on a fielder's choice to give the Naturals an early 1-0 lead.

Frisco answered in the second with a two-out solo home run from Cooper Johnson. The game remained tied until the bottom of the third, when Wilson came through again, this time with a clutch two-RBI triple to score Cross and Brett Squires, putting the Naturals back in front, 3-1.

The RoughRiders chipped away with one run in both the fourth and fifth innings to even things up, but the Naturals responded in the sixth. Connor Scott came through with an RBI double to plate Jack Pineda, pushing the home team ahead 4-3.

Frisco scored four runs in a tough seventh frame for the Naturals bullpen. Despite the setback, reliever Ben Sears bounced back to strike out the side, keeping the deficit within reach.

The Naturals continued to battle but couldn't close the gap late. Frisco added two insurance runs in the top of the ninth, including an RBI single from Johnson and a run scored on a wild pitch, capping off a 9-4 RoughRiders win.

The Naturals and RoughRiders continue their six-game series in Springdale on Friday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch. RHP Ethan Bosacker (1-0, 3.60) makes his second start of the season. Fans can catch all the action with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV, the MiLB App, the MLB App and www.nwanaturals.com with an MLB.TV or MLB At Bat subscription (includes MLB Audio). In addition, fans can watch it for free anytime on the Bally Sports Live app. While the video broadcasts will carry a subscription fee, free audio will still be available via the MiLB App and www.nwanaturals.com.

