Arkansas Outlasts Tulsa in 12 Innings

April 11, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers walked off winners for the second night in a row defeating the Tulsa Drillers, 6-5 in 12 innings. A walk-off walk by pinch-hitter Caleb Cali ended the game. The Travs came back from down three early but saw a pair of late leads disappear on a pair of solo Driller home runs. No one scored in extra innings until the bottom of the 12th when the Travs drew three consecutive walks to push home the game-winner. Yorlin Calderon worked two scoreless out of the bullpen keeping the game tied and earned the win.

Moments That Mattered

* Victor Labrada walked to open the seventh inning and later scored the go-ahead run on a balk.

* Tulsa tied the game with one out in the ninth on a home run from Ezequiel Pagan.

* Both teams left the bases loaded in the 11th before the Travs finally took advantage of the wildness of Tulsa pitching for the walk-off walk in the 12th.

Notable Travs Performances

* SS Josh Hood: 2-5, 2 RBI, SB

* RHP Michael Hobbs: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 2 K

* RHP Yorlin Calderon: Win, 2 IP, BB, 3 K

News and Notes

* The Travs did not get a hit after the seventh inning.

* Dylan File started and threw six innings, the longest outing of the season by a Travs pitcher.

Up Next

The series continues on Saturday night with righty Garrett Hill (0-0, 0.00) making the start for Arkansas against righty Jacob Meador (0-1, 17.18). First pitch is set for 6:05 and with a replica championship ring giveaway to the first 1,500 fans and kids run the bases after the game.. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

