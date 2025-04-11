Springfield Moves to 5-1 on Season with Win in Amarillo

April 11, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







AMARILLO, TX - Jacob Buchberger blasted his first home run of the season and Ixan Henderson tossed five-scoreless frames to lead the Springfield Cardinals (5-1) to an 8-4 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles (1-5) on Thursday night at Hodgetown.

Decisions:

W: Ixan Henderson (1-0)

L: Dylan Ray (0-2)

Notables:

- Henderson struck out a team season-high eight batters in his Double-A debut. He allowed only three hits over his five-shutout frames.

- Chase Davis finished 2-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to five games. He's hitting .500 (10x20) during the streak with two home runs and two doubles.

- Jeremy Rivas went 2-for-4 with a double and picked up his team-leading eighth RBI of the season.

- Noah Mendlinger got the Cardinals on the board with a two-run single in the first inning and finished 2-for-5 on the night.

- The Cardinals are tied with San Antonio for the Texas League's best record through six games and sit alone in first place in the North Division for the first time this season.

On Deck:

- Friday, April 11, 7:05 p.m. CT at Amarillo

- Tekoah Roby (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Avery Short (0-1, 54.00 ERA)

- Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Sports Live and MiLB.TV

