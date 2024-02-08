Wichita Earns Point in OT Loss to Komets

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita failed to hold onto a two-goal lead on Thursday night, losing to Fort Wayne in overtime, 4-3, at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Jeremy Masella, Jason Pineo and Jay Dickman provided the offense for the Thunder. Trevor Gorsuch made 47 saves in the losing effort.

Just 3:23 into the game, Masella wired a shot from just inside the Komets line that got past Ryan Fanti and made it 1-0.

Ethan De Jong tied the game on the power play at 11:03 with a one-timer from the left circle.

At 13:56, Dickman jumped on a rebound near the right post and put home a power play marker to re-gain the lead for Wichita.

Pineo made it 3-1 at 15:01. Dillon Boucher caught up to a clearing attempt and fed it across the slot. Pineo one-timed it through Fanti for his seventh of the year.

The Komets mounted their comeback with three-unanswered goals. Ethan Keppen cut the lead to one at 10:03 of the second. Jack Dugan found him through the slot and he fired home a one-timer for his 11th of the year.

In the third, Connor Corcoran tied the game at 18:53. He hammered a one-timer from the left circle past Gorsuch's blocker for his fifth of the year and forced overtime.

Ture Linden netted the game-winner at 3:13 of the overtime session. Corcoran fired a shot from the high slot through traffic. The puck laid near the top of the crease and Linden beat Gorsuch from in-close to give the Komets a 4-3 win.

Wichita was 1-for-3 on the power play. Fort Wayne was 1-for-6 on the man advantage.

The Thunder have played in back-to-back games past regulation. Pineo has goals in back-to-back contests. Dickman tallied his 10th power play goal of the year. Jake Wahlin has points in back-to-back outings.

Wichita remains at home on Saturday night at 7:05 to host Fort Wayne for the final time this season.

