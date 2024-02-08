Matt Brown Recalled to Lehigh Valley

February 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release









Reading Royals forward Matt Brown

(Reading Royals) Reading Royals forward Matt Brown(Reading Royals)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that forward Matt Brown has been recalled from his loan to Reading by Lehigh Valley.

Brown, 24, is his his first professional season and has registered a team leading 39 points (13g-26a) in 36 games for the Royals this season. The Wood Ridge, New Jersey native, under an American Hockey League contract with Lehigh Valley, leads the Royals in multi-point games (12) and assists (26). A 2024 All-Star selection for the Royals, Brown recorded a multi-point game (2a) in his Royals debut on November 3 in Toledo after being loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley on October 31.

With Lehigh Valley, the Boston University alum has recorded an assist and -2 rating in four games during his rookie season. He tallied an assist in his professional debut with the Phantoms on October 14 against the Cleveland Monsters.

This is Brown's second recall to Lehigh Valley after previously being recalled from his first of two loan's to Reading on December 9, 2023.

Royals Upcoming:

The Royals continue a three-game series against the Wheeling Nailers in Wheeling, West Virginia on Friday, February 9th and Saturday, February 10th with 7:10 p.m. face-offs at WesBanco Arena.

The Royals return home on Saturday, February 17th for their Reading Premium Night promotional game presented by SlyFox Beer! The home game will feature a pre-game Happy Hour (6-7 PM) and a pre-game photo opportunity with Slapshot in sec. 109 up until 6:15 p.m. presented by Albright College.

To order tickets, visit royalshockey.com/tickets

-

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.