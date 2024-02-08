Matt Brown Recalled to Lehigh Valley
February 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that forward Matt Brown has been recalled from his loan to Reading by Lehigh Valley.
Brown, 24, is his his first professional season and has registered a team leading 39 points (13g-26a) in 36 games for the Royals this season. The Wood Ridge, New Jersey native, under an American Hockey League contract with Lehigh Valley, leads the Royals in multi-point games (12) and assists (26). A 2024 All-Star selection for the Royals, Brown recorded a multi-point game (2a) in his Royals debut on November 3 in Toledo after being loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley on October 31.
With Lehigh Valley, the Boston University alum has recorded an assist and -2 rating in four games during his rookie season. He tallied an assist in his professional debut with the Phantoms on October 14 against the Cleveland Monsters.
This is Brown's second recall to Lehigh Valley after previously being recalled from his first of two loan's to Reading on December 9, 2023.
