Gladiators Run Out Of Gas In Indy

February 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







Indianapolis, IN. The Atlanta Gladiators (16-27-2-0) found themselves down 4-0 and were unable to recover as they fell 5-1 to the Indy Fuel (23-17-4-0) Thursday evening at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana.

First Star: Brett Bulmer (IND) - 1 goal, 1 assist

Second Star: Cameron Hillis (IND) - 1 goal, 1 assist

Third Star: Zach Driscoll (IND) - 31 saves, win

Indy opened the scoring just past the midway point of the first period to grab a 1-0 lead courtesy of Chase Lang (11:44).

The Fuel doubled their lead with just over a minute to play in the first period as Brett Bulmer scored to make it 2-0 (18:35).

Indy struck while shorthanded in the second period as Cameron Hillis extended the Fuel lead to 3-0 (2:36).

Just before the midway point of the second, Andrew Bellant netted his 8th of the season for Indy to increase their lead to 4-0 (10:52).

After the fourth goal, Gustavs Grigals who started the game for Atlanta was replaced in the net by Brad Barone.

Atlanta snapped the Indy shutout bid in the third period while on the power play making it 4-1 (2:54). Ryan Cranford finished off a nice passing play with an easy tap in goal for his ninth of the season.

The Fuel renewed their four-goal lead midway through the third period as Seamus Malone scored to make the score 5-1 (10:23).

Zach Driscoll made 31 saves on 32 shots in the win for Indy, meanwhile Gustavs Grigals allowed four goals on 22 shots in the loss for Atlanta. Brad Barone made 12 saves in relief of Grigals.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.