Royals Announce Multiple Transactions, Assigned Anson Thornton, G by the Arizona Coyotes

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that goaltender Anson Thornton has been assigned to Reading by the Arizona Coyotes from the Tucson Roadrunners. Additionally, forward Tag Bertuzzi has agreed to a Professional Tryout Agreement (PTO) with the Hartford Wolfpack and goaltender Brody Claeys has been released from his Standard Player Contract (SPC).

Thornton, 20, is in his first professional season on a NHL contract with the Phoenix Coyotes. The Maple, Ontario native opened the 2023-24 season with Phoenix's American Hockey League affiliate in Tucson. With the Roadrunners, Thornton recorded a 2-1-0 record, 4.10 goals-against average, and .849 save percentage.

The 6'3", 185-pound, right-handed catching netminder attended the Coyotes' 2021, 2022 and 2023 training camps. He was also been named to the Coyotes' Rookie Face-off 2021, 2022 and 2023 rosters. Thornton attended the 2021 training camp on an amateur tryout agreement and appeared in one preseason game with Arizona where he stopped all 17 shots faced to earn the win against the Los Angeles Kings on September 27, 2021.

Internationally, Thornton won the 2019 Amerigol LATAM Cup with Team Jamaica on September 8, 2019, defeating the defending champion Colombia with a score of 3-2 at the Florida Panthers IceDen stadium in Coral Springs, Florida. He posted a 2.86 goals-against average, .900 save percentage and a shutout in two games with Team Jamaica.

Prior to his professional career, Thornton played in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) for the Sarnia Sting and Barrie Colts. He hoisted a 37-25-3 record, 3.46 goals-against average, .896 save percentage and one shutout in 70 OHL career games. He set career highs in wins (29), goals-against average (3.13) and save percentage (.903) in his final OHL season with Barrie (2022-23). He signed an OHL standard player agreement with Sarnia on August 15, 2020 after he was selected third overall in the 2020 Under 18 Priority Selection.

Prior to the OHL, Thornton played for the Toronto Titans Midget AAA program. He also won GTHL and OHL Cup Championships in 2019 with the Don Mills Flyers. Thornton posted a 1.21 GAA and a .909 SV% in four OHL tournament games.

Bertuzzi, 22, is in his second professional season and has registered 20 points (10g-10a), 13 penalty minutes and a -7 rating in 28 games for the Royals. The Vancouver, British Columbia native was acquired by the Royals on November 26th, 2023 from the Tulsa Oilers in exchange for forward Alec Butcher.

Bertuzzi laced up for 14 games for Tulsa to open the 2023-24 season. The 6'1", 220-pound, left-shot forward recorded three points (1g-2a), -5 rating and six penalty minutes with Tulsa. He totaled 52 points (24g-28a) and 32 penalty minutes in 64 games with Norfolk and Tulsa as a rookie last season.

This is Bertuzzi's second stint at the American Hockey League level as he appeared in one game for the Charlotte Checkers last season. He skated in Charlotte's 5-2 win over the Providence Bruins on December 23, 2022.

Prior to the making his North American professional debut, Bertuzzi notched 23 points (7G, 16A) in 22 games with HK Levice of the Slovakian second division during the Covid-canceled 2020-21 OHL season.

He played 191 OHL games, accumulating 112 points (53G, 59A) split among Guelph, Hamilton and Flint. Bertuzzi also represented Canada at the U17 level.

Tag is the son of former NHL All-Star Todd Bertuzzi and current Toronto Maple Leaf Tyler Bertuzzi is his first cousin.

-

