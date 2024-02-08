Thunder Hosts Komets in Rematch of 2020-21 Playoff Series

February 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, continues its current homestand tonight at 7:05 p.m. against the Fort Wayne Komets.

This is the first meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Komets. All-time, Wichita is 7-8-3 against Fort Wayne and 3-1-0 at home against the Komets.

Tonight is the first time since the 2017-18 season that Fort Wayne has made a trip to INTRUST Bank Arena in the regular season. The Thunder and the Komets met in the 2020-21 Kelly Cup Playoffs with Fort Wayne winning the series in five games, three games to two.

Wichita is coming off a shootout win on Sunday over Kansas City while the Komets lost last night in Independence, 3-2.

The Thunder are in seventh place in the Mountain with 32 points. Fort Wayne is in third in the Central with 50 points.

THUNDERBOLTS...Peter Bates is tied for eighth in scoring with 47 points...Xavier Pouliot is second among rookies with 26 minor penalties and third among rookies with 77 penalty minutes...Kelly Bent is tied for first with seven major penalties...Dillon Boucher is tied for first among rookies with six major penalties....Ryan Finnegan is second among rookies in shooting percentage (22.2%)...Wichita is 7-6-4 when scoring first...Wichita is 7-3-2 when leading after one...Wichita is 9-2-2 when leading after two...

KOMETS NOTES - Jack Dugan is fourth in scoring with 50 points, second in goals with 37 and third in penalty minutes (113)...Morgan Adams-Moisan is first in shooting percentage (37.5%)...Tyler Parks is second in saves (793)...Ture Linden is second in rookie scoring with 42 points...

