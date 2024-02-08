Brett Kemp Returns to Swamp Rabbits from AHL

February 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced today via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that third-year forward Brett Kemp has returned to the Swamp Rabbits from his PTO with the AHL's Manitoba Moose.

Kemp earned his second AHL PTO this season with Manitoba on January 9th and suited up for the Moose in 10 games, notching a pair of assists. The 6'1", 195-pound forward has appeared in 24 AHL games this season with the Moose and San Jose Barracuda, registering a goal and 6 helpers between both clubs.

Hailing from Yorkton, Saskatchewan, Kemp returns to the Swamp Rabbits having previously racked up 17 points (5g-12ast) in 13 games. Kemp is one point shy of 100 as a Greenville Swamp Rabbit heading into this weekend's series against Newfoundland, collecting 46 goals and 53 assists in 89 games. Over the course of his career, the third-year pro has seen action in 30 AHL games, compiling a goal and seven assists with the San Jose Barracuda, Manitoba Moose, and Ontario Reign. Prio to turning professional, Kemp skated 255 games in the WHL with the Medicine Hat Tigers, Edmonton Oil Kings, and Everett Silvertips, earning 96 goals and 218 points.

The Swamp Rabbits go back to work for a "three-in-three" on the road against the Newfoundland Growlers. Puck drop for the series opener tonight is slated for 5:30 p.m. EST from the Mary Brown's Centre.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.