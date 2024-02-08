Americans Take Down Tulsa in a Shootout

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, won the opening game of a three-game series on Wednesday night 4-3 in a shootout.

The Americans trailed 3-2 late in the third period. Allen pulled goalie Marco Costantini in favor of the extra attacker. Colby McAuley, who had several chances down the stretch, cashed in with 19.9 seconds left in regulation to even the score at 3-3. It was McAuley's team-leading 21st goal of the year, sending the game to overtime.

Neither team scored in the seven-minute extra period. After the Oilers failed with their first shot, Allen's Easton Brodzinski found the back of the net to give the Americans the advantage. Eddie Matsushima (Tulsa), and Blake Murray (Allen), were both denied. Bair Gendunov (Tulsa) scored to keep the Oilers hopes alive. Colby McAuley (Allen) missed his opportunity. Kyle Crnkovic (Tulsa) was stopped by Americans netminder Marco Costantini, setting up Colin Jacobs (Allen) for the game winner. Jacobs fired a shot into the Oilers net to give the Americans the victory ending their four-game losing streak.

"We knew if we got the game to overtime, we had a great chance to win," said Americans forward Colin Jacobs. The two points were our focus. With the division race so tight, this win was a great way to start the week."

The Americans tied Utah for fourth place overall in the division with 41 points each. Utah has a game in hand on the Americans.

Three Stars:

1. ALN - C. Jacobs

2. ALN - C. McAuley

3. ALN - B. Murray

