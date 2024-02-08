Grizzlies Trade Dakota Raabe to Iowa for Robbie Stucker

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have acquired defenseman Robbie Stucker from the Iowa Heartlanders for forward Dakota Raabe.

Stucker had 11 assists and 12 penalty minutes in 25 games with Iowa. Stucker was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 7th round (210th overall) in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. Last season Stucker began his pro career as he played in 10 games with the South Carolina Stingrays. Stucker began his college career at the University of Minnesota, where he appeared in 79 games from 2018-2021. He Transferred to the University of Vermont, where he played in 67 games for 2 seasons from 2021-2023, scoring 7 goals and 22 assists.

Raabe played in 98 games with the Grizzlies and had 17 goals and 39 assists. Raabe also appeared in 19 playoff games with Utah and had 3 goals and 4 assists.

