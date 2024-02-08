Fuel Claim First Victory Over Gladiators

INDIANAPOLIS- The Fuel hosted the Atlanta Gladiators for the first time in four years. After both a power play and shorthanded goal, the Fuel ultimately claimed a 5-1 victory over Atlanta.

1ST PERIOD

The Fuel got on the board first with a goal by Chase Lang to put Indy ahead at 11:33. That goal was assisted by Brett Bulmer and Matt Cairns. At 13:52, Bulmer was called for high sticking, however the Fuel killed off the penalty.

Indy went to the power play after a slashing call on Dylan Carabia but the Gladiators also killed off that penalty.

At 18:35, Bulmer added to the Fuel's lead with a goal assisted by Ross MacDougall and DJ King. The period ended soon after with the Fuel up, 2-0.

2ND PERIOD

At 1:30, Kyle Maksimovich took a tripping penalty putting the Fuel on the penalty kill but Cam Hills caught a pass and scored on a breakaway while shorthanded to give Indy a 3-0 lead. Andrew Bellant was the lone assist on that goal.

Bellant added onto the Fuel's lead with a goal at 10:52 to make it 4-0. That goal was assisted by Maksimovich and Ryan Gagnier.

At 18:58, Carabia took his second penalty of the game, a holding call that would give the Fuel a power play that lasted into the third frame.

3RD PERIOD

After the power play ended, the Fuel went to the penalty kill after Chris Cameron took a slashing penalty at 1:29. The Gladiators capitalized on the power play when Ryan Cranford scored to make it 4-1.

Cameron headed to the box again for roughing after a scuffle along the boards but the Fuel killed off the penalty before heading to the power play themselves after a tripping call on Griffin Luce.

Malone scored on the power play with the help of Colin Bilek and Cam Hillis to make it 5-1 at 10:23.

At 12:22, Malone and Atlanta's Navrin Mutter took offsetting penalties for unsportsmanlike conduct and roughing respectfully. Ten seconds later, Hillis took a high sticking call forcing almost two minutes of 4-on-3 play, however the Fuel killed it off.

Time expired on the third period soon after and the Fuel took the 5-1 win while outshooting Atlanta, 35-31.

The Indy Fuel are back in action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum tomorrow on February 9, 2024 against the Atlanta Gladiators for DC & Hockey Fights Cancer Night.

