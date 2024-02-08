Atlanta Falls in Indy
February 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
Indianapolis, IN. The Atlanta Gladiators (16-27-2-0) found themselves down 4-0 and were unable to recover as they fell 5-1 to the Indy Fuel (23-17-4-0) Thursday evening at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana.
First Star: Brett Bulmer (IND) - 1 goal, 1 assist
Second Star: Cameron Hillis (IND) - 1 goal, 1 assist
Third Star: Zach Driscoll (IND) - 31 saves, win
Indy opened the scoring just past the midway point of the first period to grab a 1-0 lead courtesy of Chase Lang (11:44).
The Fuel doubled their lead with just over a minute to play in the first period as Brett Bulmer scored to make it 2-0 (18:35).
Indy struck while shorthanded in the second period as Cameron Hillis extended the Fuel lead to 3-0 (2:36).
Just before the midway point of the second, Andrew Bellant netted his 8th of the season for Indy to increase their lead to 4-0 (10:52).
After the fourth goal, Gustavs Grigals who started the game for Atlanta was replaced in the net by Brad Barone.
Atlanta snapped the Indy shutout bid in the third period while on the power play making it 4-1 (2:54). Ryan Cranford finished off a nice passing play with an easy tap in goal for his ninth of the season.
The Fuel renewed their four-goal lead midway through the third period as Seamus Malone scored to make the score 5-1 (10:23).
Zach Driscoll made 31 saves on 32 shots in the win for Indy, meanwhile Gustavs Grigals allowed four goals on 22 shots in the loss for Atlanta. Brad Barone made 12 saves in relief of Grigals.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 8, 2024
- Wichita Earns Point in OT Loss to Komets - Wichita Thunder
- Gladiators Run Out Of Gas In Indy - Atlanta Gladiators
- Atlanta Falls in Indy - Atlanta Gladiators
- Stingrays Power Past Ghost Pirates - South Carolina Stingrays
- Fuel Claim First Victory Over Gladiators - Indy Fuel
- Growlers Stifle Swamp Rabbits 3-2 in Overtime - ECHL
- Swamp Rabbits Salvage Point Against Growlers - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Matt Brown Recalled to Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Grizzlies Trade Dakota Raabe to Iowa for Robbie Stucker - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - February 8 - ECHL
- Marc-Andre Gaudet Reassigned to Springfield from Orlando Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Royals Announce Multiple Transactions, Assigned Anson Thornton, G by the Arizona Coyotes - Reading Royals
- Royals to Induct Nick Luukko into Wall of Honor on March 8th - Reading Royals
- Thunder Hosts Komets in Rematch of 2020-21 Playoff Series - Wichita Thunder
- Brett Kemp Returns to Swamp Rabbits from AHL - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Americans Take Down Tulsa in a Shootout - Allen Americans
- Atlanta Area Teams Offer Fans Many Sports Options - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.