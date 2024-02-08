ECHL Transactions - February 8

February 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, February 8, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Reading:

Brody Claeys, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Fort Wayne:

Add Marc-Antoine Pepin, D activated from reserve

Add Ethan Keppen, F activated from reserve

Delete Dajon Mingo, D placed on reserve

Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Doug Pippy, G added as EBUG

Add Jordan Timmons, F activated from reserve

Delete Jake Smith, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Chase Lang, F activated from reserve

Add Jon Martin, F activated from reserve

Delete Cam Bakker, D placed on reserve

Delete Matus Spodniak, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

Add Robbie Stucker, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Peyton Jones, G activated from reserve

Delete Drew DeRidder, G placed on reserve

Delete Robbie Stucker, D traded to Utah

Newfoundland:

Add Luke Cavallin, G activated from reserve

Delete Dryden McKay, G placed on reserve

Orlando:

Delete Marc-Andre Gaudet, D recalled to Springfield by St. Louis

Reading:

Add Anson Thornton, G assigned from Tucson by Arizona

Delete Matt Brown, F recalled by Lehigh Valley

Savannah:

Add Adam Eby, D activated from reserve

Utah:

Delete Dakota Raabe, F traded to Iowa

Wichita:

Add Brayden Watts, F activated from reserve

Delete Quinn Preston, F placed on reserve

Delete Nicholas Favaro, D placed on reserve

Delete Kelly Bent, F traded to Orlando

