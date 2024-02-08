ECHL Transactions - February 8
February 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, February 8, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Reading:
Brody Claeys, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Fort Wayne:
Add Marc-Antoine Pepin, D activated from reserve
Add Ethan Keppen, F activated from reserve
Delete Dajon Mingo, D placed on reserve
Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Doug Pippy, G added as EBUG
Add Jordan Timmons, F activated from reserve
Delete Jake Smith, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Chase Lang, F activated from reserve
Add Jon Martin, F activated from reserve
Delete Cam Bakker, D placed on reserve
Delete Matus Spodniak, F placed on reserve
Iowa:
Add Robbie Stucker, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Peyton Jones, G activated from reserve
Delete Drew DeRidder, G placed on reserve
Delete Robbie Stucker, D traded to Utah
Newfoundland:
Add Luke Cavallin, G activated from reserve
Delete Dryden McKay, G placed on reserve
Orlando:
Delete Marc-Andre Gaudet, D recalled to Springfield by St. Louis
Reading:
Add Anson Thornton, G assigned from Tucson by Arizona
Delete Matt Brown, F recalled by Lehigh Valley
Savannah:
Add Adam Eby, D activated from reserve
Utah:
Delete Dakota Raabe, F traded to Iowa
Wichita:
Add Brayden Watts, F activated from reserve
Delete Quinn Preston, F placed on reserve
Delete Nicholas Favaro, D placed on reserve
Delete Kelly Bent, F traded to Orlando
