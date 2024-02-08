Growlers Stifle Swamp Rabbits 3-2 in Overtime
February 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers stifled the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 3-2 in overtime on Thursday night at Mary Brown's Centre.
Ethan Somoza opened the scoring on the penalty kill for the Swamp Rabbits mid-way through the opening frame to give Greenville the 1-0 lead after the first.
Jordan Escott knotted the game at one just five minutes into the second before Nikita Pavlychev gave Greenville the lead heading into the third.
Jonny Tychonik tied the game for the Growlers just 56 seconds into the third. With the game knotted at 2 after three periods of play we headed to overtime.
Tate Singleton was the overtime hero for the Growlers scoring five minutes into the extra frame to secure the 3-2 win for Newfoundland.
Quick Hits
Newfoundland had a perfect penalty kill going 3/3 on the night.
Tate Singleton had an assist, and the overtime winning goal.
These two plays again on Friday night at 7pm.
Three Stars:
1. NFL - T. Singleton
2. GVL - J. Ingham
3. NFL - J. Tychonick
Friday, February 9th
Greenville Swamp Rabbits @ Newfoundland Growlers
Puck Drops: 7:00 PM NST
Mary Brown's Centre
GVL Greenville Swamp Rabbits
at
NFL Newfoundland Growlers
Mary Brown's Centre
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 8, 2024
- Stingrays Power Past Ghost Pirates - South Carolina Stingrays
- Fuel Claim First Victory Over Gladiators - Indy Fuel
- Growlers Stifle Swamp Rabbits 3-2 in Overtime - ECHL
- Swamp Rabbits Salvage Point Against Growlers - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Matt Brown Recalled to Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Grizzlies Trade Dakota Raabe to Iowa for Robbie Stucker - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - February 8 - ECHL
- Marc-Andre Gaudet Reassigned to Springfield from Orlando Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Royals Announce Multiple Transactions, Assigned Anson Thornton, G by the Arizona Coyotes - Reading Royals
- Royals to Induct Nick Luukko into Wall of Honor on March 8th - Reading Royals
- Thunder Hosts Komets in Rematch of 2020-21 Playoff Series - Wichita Thunder
- Brett Kemp Returns to Swamp Rabbits from AHL - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Americans Take Down Tulsa in a Shootout - Allen Americans
- Atlanta Area Teams Offer Fans Many Sports Options - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.