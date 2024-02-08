Growlers Stifle Swamp Rabbits 3-2 in Overtime

The Newfoundland Growlers stifled the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 3-2 in overtime on Thursday night at Mary Brown's Centre.

Ethan Somoza opened the scoring on the penalty kill for the Swamp Rabbits mid-way through the opening frame to give Greenville the 1-0 lead after the first.

Jordan Escott knotted the game at one just five minutes into the second before Nikita Pavlychev gave Greenville the lead heading into the third.

Jonny Tychonik tied the game for the Growlers just 56 seconds into the third. With the game knotted at 2 after three periods of play we headed to overtime.

Tate Singleton was the overtime hero for the Growlers scoring five minutes into the extra frame to secure the 3-2 win for Newfoundland.

Quick Hits

Newfoundland had a perfect penalty kill going 3/3 on the night.

Tate Singleton had an assist, and the overtime winning goal.

These two plays again on Friday night at 7pm.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - T. Singleton

2. GVL - J. Ingham

3. NFL - J. Tychonick

Friday, February 9th

Greenville Swamp Rabbits @ Newfoundland Growlers

Puck Drops: 7:00 PM NST

Mary Brown's Centre

