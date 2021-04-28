Wichita Defeats Utah 6-2

Wichita, Kansas - Travis Barron and Cedric Pare score goals for the Utah Grizzlies in the 6-2 loss to the Wichita Thunder on Wednesday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Neither team scored in the first period. Wichita's Peter Crinella scored 2:55 into the second. It was the first time in 8 games where Utah didn't score first. Barron scored shorthanded 5:06 into the second on a breakaway. Barron has a goal in 3 of his last 5 games. It was Utah's 6th shorthanded goal of the season.

Thunder scored 4 unanswered as Spencer Dorowicz and Crinella scored late in the 2nd period and Anthony Beauregard and Ryan White scored early in the 3rd to make it 5-1 Thunder. Pare got on the board for Utah 7:15 into the third from Ryan Lowney and Charlie Gerard, who now has a point in 4 straight games. Riley Weselowski added an empty net goal for the Thunder with 4:40 left in regulation to end the scoring.

Wichita goaltender Evan Buitenhuis saved 33 of 35, while Utah's Peyton Jones saved 19 of 24. Utah went 0 for 2 on the power play and Wichita went 0 for 1.

The Grizzlies road trip concludes with a 2 game weekend set at Tulsa on April 30 and March 1. Face-off both nights will be at 6:05 pm mountain time. Next homestand for the Grizzlies is on May 4-5, 7-8 vs Rapid City. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Peter Crinella (Wichita) - 2 goals, 1 assist.

2. Ryan White (Wichita) - 1 goal.

3. Spencer Dorowicz (Wichita) - 1 goal.

