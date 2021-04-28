ECHL Transactions - April 28

April 28, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, April 28, 2021:

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Utah:

Luke Bafia, D from Kansas City

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Delete Justin Kapelmaster, G loaned to Cleveland

Fort Wayne:

Delete Robbie Beydoun, G loaned to Iowa

Indy:

Add Jordan Schneider, D activated from reserve

Add Colton Heffley, F activated from reserve

Delete Dylan Malmquist, F placed on reserve

Delete Tim Shoup, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

Delete Chris LeBlanc, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Karlis Cukste, D recalled by San Jose (AHL)

Tulsa:

Delete Brad Benton, G released as EBUG

Wheeling:

Add Chad Duchesne, D activated from reserve

Add Jackson Keane, F activated from reserve

Delete Tyler Drevitch, F placed on reserve

Delete Matt Foley, D placed on reserve

