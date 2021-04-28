ECHL Transactions - April 28
April 28, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, April 28, 2021:
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Utah:
Luke Bafia, D from Kansas City
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Delete Justin Kapelmaster, G loaned to Cleveland
Fort Wayne:
Delete Robbie Beydoun, G loaned to Iowa
Indy:
Add Jordan Schneider, D activated from reserve
Add Colton Heffley, F activated from reserve
Delete Dylan Malmquist, F placed on reserve
Delete Tim Shoup, D placed on reserve
Orlando:
Delete Chris LeBlanc, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Karlis Cukste, D recalled by San Jose (AHL)
Tulsa:
Delete Brad Benton, G released as EBUG
Wheeling:
Add Chad Duchesne, D activated from reserve
Add Jackson Keane, F activated from reserve
Delete Tyler Drevitch, F placed on reserve
Delete Matt Foley, D placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 28, 2021
- ECHL Transactions - April 28 - ECHL
- Thunder Announces Leadership Group; White Named Captain - Wichita Thunder
- Bednard Called up to Syracuse Crunch - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Grizzlies Preview: Utah at Wichita on Wednesday Night - Utah Grizzlies
- Wednesday's Icemen Game with Orlando Is Postponed - Jacksonville IceMen
- ECHL Postpones Tonight's Solar Bears at Icemen Game - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Hello Neumann, Americans Win in Overtime - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.